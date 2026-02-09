Russian Foreign Ministry, US Department of State maintain active contacts — diplomat

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. The Russian Foreign Ministry and the US Department of State continue contacts quite actively, with no pauses or breaks, a high-ranking Russian Foreign Ministry official said.

"Contacts between the Russian Foreign Ministry and the US Department of State continue quite actively. They have never been paused," Alexander Gusarov, director of the ministry’s North Atlantic department, told the Kommersant daily. "As you may recall, in a comparatively short time in 2025, the dialogue led by Russian Ambassador to the United States Alexander Darchiyev and US Deputy Assistance Secretary of State Sonata Coulter yielded a range of agreements that improved conditions for the staffing and daily operations of Russian and US diplomatic missions."

However, in his words, "the pace has somewhat slowed down since then." "This can be explained by the fact that the sides have differing visions of the scope of a potential dialogue on irritants," he added.