Starmer states intention to remain UK prime minister

LONDON, February 9. /TASS/. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer says that he doesn’t intend to resign from office.

"We must prove that politics can be a force for good. I believe it can. I believe it is. We go forward from here. We go with confidence as we continue changing the country," Starmer told his team, as quoted by The Telegraph.

Over the past day, two influential members of the prime minister's team have resigned. The first to leave was the head of the prime minister's office, Morgan McSweeney. The reason for this decision was the scandal surrounding the appointment of Peter Mandelson, a friend of US financier Jeffrey Epstein, who was convicted of pedophilia, as ambassador to the United States. The former head of the prime minister's office took full responsibility for the decision, calling it a mistake. Starmer's public relations director, Tim Allan, followed suit.

On February 9, the prime minister thanked McSweeney for his work over the past eight years. "Having worked closely with Morgan in opposition and in government, I have seen every day his commitment to the Labour Party and to our country. Our party and I owe him a debt of gratitude, and I thank him for his service," Starmer said.

After McSweeney's resignation, Bloomberg reported, citing sources in the ruling Labour Party, that the chances of Starmer himself remaining head of government by the end of the week were 50-50.

Meanwhile, Sky News said Starmer would try to convince his party mates not to push for his resignation. He is expected to address the Labour Party faction in the House of Commons (the lower house of the British Parliament) on February 9.