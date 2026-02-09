Israel warns US it may strike Iran unilaterally — newspaper

TEL AVIV, February 9. /TASS/. Israeli authorities have warned the US that the Jewish state could, if necessary, strike Iran unilaterally, without Washington's participation, the Israeli newspaper The Jerusalem Post said, citing sources.

According to the periodical, representatives of the Israeli Defense Ministry conveyed this information to Pentagon officials last week. Israel presented Washington with plans for its own strikes, which it could implement if certain conditions related to Iran's ballistic missile program are met.

"We told the Americans we will strike alone if Iran crosses the red line we set on ballistic missiles," a source in Israel's military and political leadership told the newspaper. He noted that Israel does not currently observe conditions for immediate strikes but continues to monitor the situation. Israeli representatives emphasized in their dialogue with Washington that they reserve freedom of action regarding Iran.

However, as the newspaper notes, Israeli authorities fear that even if the US decides to strike Iran, these will be limited attacks, which contradicts the position of the current Israeli government.

A new round of negotiations between Iran and the US on resolving the crisis surrounding Tehran's nuclear program took place on February 6 in the capital of Oman. The Iranian delegation was led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, and the US delegation by Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff. According to Omani Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi, Tehran and Washington held very serious consultations in Muscat on the Iranian nuclear program and intend to continue the dialogue.