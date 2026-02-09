MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. Non-governmental organizations in Western countries are accumulating resources to once again undermine stability in Belarus and change the constitutional order in the country, Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said in a statement.

TASS has compiled the key SVR statements.

Preparations for destabilization attempt in Belarus

Non-governmental organizations in Western countries, including "democratization" agencies and foundations in the US, Great Britain, Germany, Poland and some other European nations, are accumulating resources to once again try to destabilize the situation in order to change the constitutional order in Belarus," the statement reads.

The West is attempting to cultivate a pool of disaffected opposition figures to influence the 2030 presidential elections in Belarus, with Western plans involving conducting a comprehensive "inventory" of Belarusian opposition members, assessing their potential for subversive activities. Their objective is to assemble a group of individuals "resentful of Alexander Lukashenko," to be leveraged in efforts to influence the 2030 presidential elections.

The West is overlooking the fact that "Belarusian society, having overcome the domestic political crisis of 2020 orchestrated by hostile external forces, has gained strong immunity against attempts to destabilize the country."

"Belarusians have before their eyes the examples of Ukraine, Moldova, and many other countries, ruined for the sake of the West’s geopolitical ambitions under the guise of false slogans about protecting democracy and human rights," the news release reads.

Minsk-Moscow partnership

The West "hopes to weaken the Minsk-Moscow partnership" within the Union State and "impede the achievement of the goals" of the special military operation.