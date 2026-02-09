Russia’s S180 Supercam UAV can operate across areas with heavy air defenses — manufacturer

RIYADH, February 9. /TASS/. The Russian Armed Forces have noted the capability of the latest high-speed reconnaissance drone, the S180 Supercam, to operate in areas with heavy enemy air defense capabilities, a spokesperson for the Unmanned Systems Group told TASS at the World Defense Show 2026 international exhibition in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

"Yes, according to military feedback, the Supercam S180 is more compact, has better maneuverability, a higher cruising speed, and is capable of overcoming areas with the enemy’s heavy air defenses. We are confident that it will soon find its rightful place in the reconnaissance UAV market, and demand for it will grow. It will complement the Supercam S350 tactical reconnaissance UAV," the company representative said.

Unmanned Systems specified that the Supercam S350, the group’s flagship model, is currently used at the frontline primarily as a high-altitude reconnaissance aircraft, capable of flying higher, longer, and further. "With its relay function, it maintains communication with loitering munitions during their approach to the target, at which point communication with the operator may be interrupted due to electronic warfare systems or ground obstacles. The relay function makes it possible to maintain stable video signal reception, allowing the operator to adjust the loitering munition's trajectory. The Supercam S180, a "mid-level" drone, performs reconnaissance from an altitude of up to 3,000 meters and, as already mentioned, has greater maneuverability," the company added.

Both drones are featured at the Unmanned Systems stand at the World Defense Show, which is taking place from February 8 to 12.