Russian stock indices decline as trading on Moscow Exchange closes

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. The MOEX Index fell 0.36% to 2,725.64 points by the end of Monday's main trading session on the Moscow Exchange, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index fell 1.12% to 1,105.77 points. The yuan-to-ruble rate rose 2 kopecks to 11.16 rubles.

"The MOEX Index started the week with moderately negative dynamics. Meanwhile, the EU unveiled the 20th sanctions package against Russia, which includes a complete ban on maritime shipments of Russian oil," noted Alexander Shepelev, a stock market expert at BCS World of Investments.

"Rusal shares (+2.7%) were the top gainers in a declining stock market, possibly due to rising prices for non-ferrous metals," noted Natalia Milchakova, lead analyst at Freedom Finance Global.

According to her, FESCO shares (-3.6%) were the leaders of decline, likely due to the release of shipping statistics for 2025.

The BCS World of Investments forecast for the MOEX Index for February 10 is 2,700-2,800 points. The short-term forecast for the ruble to yuan exchange rate is 11-11.3 rubles, and for the dollar - 76.5-78.5 rubles.

Freedom Finance Global expects the MOEX Index to fluctuate between 2,700 and 2,800 points on Tuesday. The forecast for dollar, euro, and yuan exchange rates for Tuesday is 76-78 rubles, 91-93 rubles, and 11-11.4 rubles, respectively.