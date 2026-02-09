Russia’s Almaz-Antey military equipment tops in efficiency, characteristics — expert

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. Military equipment produced by Russia’s Almaz-Antey Group excels in performance and effectiveness among this class of weapons, the air defense manufacturer’s Deputy CEO Alexander Vedrov told TASS at the World Defense Show in Saudi Arabia.

"The military equipment developed and produced by Almaz-Antey, which is supplied to various foreign customers, is a leader in its class in terms of performance characteristics and effectiveness. Many countries have expressed the desire to acquire it to strengthen their defense capabilities in the face of a complex geopolitical situation and numerous hotbeds of tension around the world, sometimes escalating into armed conflicts," Vedrov said.

He expressed confidence that the group’s participation in the World Defense Show 2026 "will be useful not only for expanding the range of potential customers for our products among Middle Eastern countries, but also for developing military-technical cooperation with foreign partners from other regions of the world."

Earlier, Almaz-Antey announced that the group’s exhibition stand would feature models of ground forces air defense systems designed to create a layered air defense and missile defense system, specifically the Antey-4000 long-range surface-to-air missile system, the Viking medium-range missile system, and the Tor short-range missile system.

The exhibition is being held in Riyadh from February 8 to 12.