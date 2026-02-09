Fuel situation in Cuba critical, Russia in touch with its authorities — Kremlin

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. The fuel situation in Cuba is critical, and Russia is in contact with its Cuban friends through diplomatic channels, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has told the media.

"The situation in Cuba is truly critical. We are aware of this. We are in intensive contact with our Cuban friends through diplomatic and other channels," Peskov said, responding to a question about whether the Kremlin has an understanding of how Russian tourists will be evacuated when Cuban airports run out of jet fuel.

The fuel situation in Cuba worsened following the US military operation in Venezuela on January 3, which resulted in the capture of President Nicolas Maduro. Venezuela was one of Cuba's main oil providers.

According to the press service of the Russian Union of Travel Industry, citing Anna Podgornaya, CEO of the tour operator Pegas Touristik, there are approximately 4,000 organized tourists from Russia in Cuba.