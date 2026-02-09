Russia’s budget spending on national projects totals $4.9 bln as of February 1

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. Russia’s federal budget expenditures on national projects amounted to 382.7 billion rubles ($4.9 bln) as of February 1 of this year, according to preliminary data published on the Finance Ministry’s website.

This represents 5.7% of the planned amount.

The highest implementation rates were recorded for the national projects "Long and Active Life" (16.9%), "Family" (8.5%), "Development of Space Activities of the Russian Federation for the Period up to 2030 and for the Future up to 2036" (3.8%), "Personnel" (3.6%), and "Data Economy and Digital Transformation of the State" (2.8%).