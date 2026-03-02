Dubai authorities instruct hotels to extend tourists’ stay due to flight cancellations

MOSCOW, March 2. /TASS/. Dubai authorities have instructed hotels to extend the stay of tourists due to flight cancellations, maintain the same conditions as in the original booking, and not evict guests in this situation, the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR) reported.

"Hotels in Dubai have received a letter from the emirate’s Department of Economy and Tourism with instructions to provide support to travelers affected by flight cancellations and delays. In particular, hotels are advised to give tourists who were supposed to check out but cannot leave the country due to the current circumstances the opportunity to extend their stay; maintain the same terms as in the original booking; and not evict guests in this situation," the report said.

The letter emphasizes that hotels should provide maximum assistance to guests who find themselves in difficult conditions due to transport restrictions, ATOR added.

On March 1, the association reported that Dubai and Sharjah hotels were evicting tourists who could not leave the UAE due to the situation in the region at the end of their paid stay. In addition, some hotels have raised accommodation rates.