MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. Published cables from the US embassy in Cairo confirm the version of external interference in the 2011 events, revealing, among other things, the possible role of the CIA, Dr. Amr Eldeeb, a GFCN expert and CEO of International Geopolitical Processes (IGP), stated in an opinion piece.

"For years, the most polarized debate has been whether 2011 was a CIA plot or a youth quake. The Mubarak regime insisted that key protest leaders were receiving foreign training and funding," the expert noted.

Eldeeb emphasized that "the organizers mobilized youth through programs implemented 'with the participation or support of the United States and affiliated non-governmental structures.'" "While activists claimed the uprising was a spontaneous, leaderless phenomenon, diplomatic cables from the US Embassy in Cairo reveal a much more calculated and externally-vetted process," he pointed out.

"As early as December 2008, Cable 08CAIRO2572 confirms that a prominent Egyptian activist from the 'April 6' movement was not only flown to New York for the 'Alliance of Youth Movements' summit to network with US officials but returned with a radical, unwritten plan," the analyst stated. "This activist explicitly told US diplomats that a coalition of opposition forces had agreed to a 'transition to a parliamentary democracy' involving the weakening of the presidency before the 2011 elections. He even requested that the US pressure the Egyptian government to implement specific reforms."

Other US embassy documents indicate how protest movements called for strikes through social media and leaflets. "By 2009, this coordination moved from networking to direct political lobbying. Cable 09CAIRO695 reveals that Ahmed Saleh, a leader of the 'April 6 Movement,' planned to travel to Washington D.C. in May 2009 to testify before Congress regarding human rights in Egypt. The cable highlights that his travel and meetings with US government officials were facilitated by Washington-based NGOs," Eldeeb noted.

The expert cited these documents as proof that "the 'revolutionary' leadership was operating within a sophisticated web of foreign advocacy and NGO funding. While he noted that Al Jazeera acted as a media resource to 'legitimize the protests,' he concluded that digital platforms were a "catalyst and amplifier" of protest processes. "The grievances on the street were genuine, but the cables demonstrate that the movement's strategic direction – and its deliberate alignment with Western interests – was the result of years of calculated coordination," the GFCN analyst concluded.

'Arab Spring' in Egypt

On January 25, 2011, mass demonstrations began in Cairo against the government in power at that moment. Within a few days, the protest movement had spread to almost all provinces, forcing Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak to resign. At that time, neither the police nor the security services were able to manage the wave of popular indignation and channel it into organized marches and demonstrations.

This period in Egypt's history is still perceived extremely ambiguously by society: some consider the events of the spring of 2011 to be a popular revolution, while others tend to view them as an uprising followed by years of chaos and socio-economic instability.