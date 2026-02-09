Sheremetyevo Airport signs agreement to acquire Domodedovo Airport

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. Sheremetyevo Airport, represented by its wholly-owned subsidiary Perspektiva LLC, has signed an agreement to acquire Domodedovo Airport, the Sheremetyevo press service reported.

It clarifies that the transaction price was determined by the results of an auction held on the RTS-tender platform on January 29 of this year.

Earlier, Perspektiva LLC, a subsidiary of Sheremetyevo Airport, was declared the winner of the auction for Domodedovo Airport, bidding 66.1 billion rubles ($854 mln). The Russian Transport Ministry reported that the ministry and the Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) would support the initiatives of the airport's new owner in the interests of passengers and carriers.