Moscow maintains positive momentum across most sectors in 2025 — mayor

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. Moscow in 2025 maintained positive momentum across most sectors of its economy. Virtually all assigned tasks were fulfilled, the capital’s mayor, Sergey Sobyanin, said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We maintained positive dynamics across most sectors of the economy and social development, did not suspend a single program, and implemented and fulfilled practically all the tasks that had been set before us," Sobyanin said, emphasizing that 2025 had been a challenging year.

Last week, it was reported that Moscow topped more than 30 national rankings and studies of cities and regions in Russia for 2025. Some of them also took into account the capital’s economic condition.

Moscow has also increased its gross regional product by 28% since 2019, Sobyanin said.

"Gross regional product: I hope that this year we will grow by more than 2%. Overall, if we look at the dynamics over recent years, since 2019 – and 2019, you know, was quite a good year for us, with a high base – nevertheless, even compared to 2019, we have increased regional product by 28%, which is quite a solid indicator. And we plan to maintain this momentum," Sobyanin said.

At the same time, he noted that there had been difficult periods, citing 2020 as an example. "But that was the COVID year. Otherwise, the trend has generally been positive," Sobyanin noted, adding that it is based on infrastructure development.