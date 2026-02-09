FPV drones of North battlegroup deprive enemy reconnaissance of ‘eyes’ near Kharkov

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. The FPV drone operators of the North battlegroup of forces destroyed several Ukrainian reconnaissance UAVs in the Kharkov Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"The operators of FPV drones of the unmanned systems troops as part of the North battlegroup of forces destroyed several reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the area of the special military operation in the Kharkov Region," it said in a statement.

The ministry said that the specialists of the 11th Army Corps launch interceptor drones that destroy the blades of enemy "scouts" used to adjust the Ukrainian artillery. The fighters also hit the hexacopters with warhead drops and a battering ram with FPV drones.

The ministry said the actions of the operators ensured secrecy of the Russian troops, protection of their positions and minimized the intelligence capabilities of the enemy.