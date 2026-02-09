Lavrov assesses Middle East situation, peace initiatives

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. The Middle East is a place where the interests of many countries collide, so the situation in the region is unlikely to improve soon, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the 15th Middle East Conference hosted by the Valdai International Discussion Club.

The Board of Peace, created at the initiative of US President Donald Trump, should address the underlying causes of the Middle East conflict, the top diplomat noted.

TASS has gathered the key statements the Russian foreign minister made.

Middle East situation

"The Middle East is the heart of many global processes. Even many of the processes that originate on other continents spill over to the Middle East as the interests of countries collide. Unfortunately, I don’t think that the region will cool down soon at the current stage, despite the great number of initiatives that we all know about."

Numerous initiatives emerged right after the Arab Spring, when "the West decided in 2011 to tear to pieces the regimes it did not like." "Since then, we surely haven’t seen any trends that would reassure political scientists and those who genuinely seek to contribute to peace efforts."

Board of Peace

The Trump-initiated Board of Peace should address "the root causes" of the Middle East conflict: "I would very much like this collegial body, established at President Trump’s initiative, to really tackle the root causes of the conflict."

It is still unclear what real authority the Board of Peace will have: "The Board of Peace has been created, as well as the agencies that will be subordinate to the Board of Peace, including an executive body consisting of Palestinian technocrats. But it is unclear what their powers actually are."

Situation around Iran

Moscow is interested in "a full normalization of relations" between Iran and the Gulf Cooperation Council.

A military solution to the situation around Iran "will not ensure the security of a single country," so there needs to be a peaceful solution: "We do believe that a peaceful settlement is required here. We understand that just like with Palestine, some direct participants in the process are being tempted to use force and finish off their opponents, so to say. But it’s the wrong thing to pursue."

Implementation of Gaza plan

A desire to drive the Palestinian issue "into an absolute dead-end" is the main trend in the Middle East region.

Trump’s peace plan did not put an end to recurring violence in the Gaza Strip: "Violence continues to recur and there is no clarity at all about other components of the plan."

Kurdish issue

The Kurdish issue facing Syria and other Middle Eastern countries "is a regional topic" that "requires separate discussion."