Russia and Vietnam maintain substantive dialogue at various levels — ambassador

HANOI, February 9. /TASS/. Russia and Vietnam maintain regular and substantive dialogue at various levels, including the highest, Russian Ambassador to Vietnam Gennady Bezdetko said in an interview with TASS.

According to him, the year 2025, which has just concluded, proved challenging in many respects, and the tense geopolitical situation in the world also affected bilateral interaction between Russia and Vietnam. "Despite the difficult conditions — primarily referring to the unprecedented scale of sanctions pressure on Russia from the countries of the collective West — our ties with Vietnam continued to strengthen across a broad range of areas. A key prerequisite for this was regular and substantive dialogue at various levels, including the highest," the diplomat emphasized.

He described as the central event of 2025 the visit to Russia in May by the General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, To Lam. "As a result of the visit, a substantial package of agreements was signed — nearly two dozen documents in various fields, including the economy, science, and personnel training — which contributed to strengthening the legal and regulatory framework and gave additional momentum to the further development of multifaceted Russian-Vietnamese cooperation," the head of the Russian diplomatic mission noted.

The ambassador also highlighted the successful interaction between Russia and Vietnam on the international stage. "We highly value our effective cooperation with Vietnam on such important multilateral platforms as the United Nations, BRICS, Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation, and in the Russia-Association of Southeast Asian Nations format. We are grateful to our Vietnamese friends for their consistent support and co-sponsorship of Russian initiatives in the UN General Assembly, facilitated by the alignment or closeness of Russia’s and Vietnam’s positions on most pressing regional and global issues," Bezdetko said.

He also separately noted the importance of the signing of the UN Convention against Cybercrime in Hanoi in October 2025. As stated in a message from Russian President Vladimir Putin, which was read out at the ceremony by Prosecutor General Alexander Gutsan, this became an event of historic scale. "Thanks to the support of the majority of countries around the world, the initiative put forward by Russia in 2019 to develop a universal international treaty to counter the use of information and communication technologies for criminal purposes has become a reality," the Russian ambassador concluded.