NASA postpone Crew-12 launch date due to weather conditions

WASHINGTON, February 9. /TASS/. The launch of the Crew-12 mission to the International Space Station (ISS) with Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev has been postponed to February 12 due to weather conditions, NASA said.

"NASA and SpaceX now are targeting no earlier than 5:38 a.m. EST (10:38 a.m. GMT), Thursday, Feb. 12, for launch of the Crew-12 mission to the International Space Station from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. Mission teams completed a weather review on Monday and elected to waive off a Wednesday, Feb. 11, launch opportunity due to forecast weather conditions along the flight path of the Dragon spacecraft. Weather will continue to be a watch item on Feb 12, and conditions are expected to improve on Friday, Feb. 13," it said.

"NASA astronauts Jessica Meir and Jack Hathaway, ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Sophie Adenot, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev remain in quarantine at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida until the next launch opportunity," it added.