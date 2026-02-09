MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. London plans to escalate military tensions in the Baltic and Black Sea regions, as well as in northern latitudes, Alexander Gusarov, head of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s North Atlantic Department, said.

"British strategists are looking for creative ways to unite their remaining allies in Europe around the idea of further escalating tensions with Russia," the diplomat told the Kommersant newspaper. "They are primarily focused on escalating military tensions in the Baltic and Black Sea regions and militarizing the northern latitudes," Gusarov added.

According to the diplomat, in an attempt to somehow unite society and the political class, the UK government keeps using the same old "enemy from outside" story. "The intensity of military propaganda in the British Isles has reached a level we haven't seen in a long time. Our country is constantly subject to fictitious and absurd accusations," he added.