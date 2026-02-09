Russian Olesik in 14th place in women's luge at 2026 Olympics, final runs set for tomorrow

CORTINA-D’AMPEZZO, /Italy/, February 9. /TASS/. Russian luger Daria Olesik sits in 14th place after two runs in the women’s luge individual competition on Monday at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Italy.

Olesik passed through the Cortina Sliding Centre in Cortina d'Ampezzo in 53.289 seconds in her first run and 53.362 seconds in her second, putting her a total of 1.463 seconds behind leader Julia Taubitz of Germany.

Taubitz’s compatriot Merle Malou Fraebel is currently in second place standing 0.061 seconds behind her, and Latvia Elina Bota holds third place yielding 0.495 seconds to Taubitz.

Runs 3 and 4 in the women's luge event will take place tomorrow as the eventual medal winners will be decided.

Athletes from Russia and Belarus have been cleared to participate in the 2026 Winter Games under a neutral designation, which excludes the display of national flags and anthems.

The 2026 Winter Olympic Games will take place in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, from February 6-22, 2026. Thirteen Russian athletes are competing under a neutral status in figure skating, speed skating, short track, freestyle skiing, cross-country skiing, alpine skiing, luge and ski mountaineering.