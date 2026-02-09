Container shipments on Russian Railways network down 7% in January to 634,000 TEU

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. Container shipments across the network of Russian Railways totaled 634,000 TEU in January 2026, down 7% compared with the same period last year, the company said on its Telegram channel.

"In all types of traffic – including domestic, export, import, and transit – 634,400 TEU were transported across the Russian Railways network in the first month of the year. This is 7% less than in the same period last year," the statement said.

The number of loaded containers dispatched decreased by 9.1% to 445,600 TEU, including 145,100 TEU for export shipments (+3.7%).

Russian Railways noted that the leading cargo categories by volume were chemicals and soda ash – 73,300 TEU (+1.9%), industrial goods – 43,000 TEU (+8.5%), and paper – 35,500 TEU (+1.2%).

"In total, 6.6 mln metric tons of various cargoes were transported in containers," the company said.