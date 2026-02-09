Armenia, US completed talks on signing agreements in peaceful nuclear energy

YEREVAN, February 9. /TASS/. Armenia and the United States signed a joint statement concluding negotiations on a nuclear energy cooperation agreement, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced at a joint briefing with US Vice President J.D. Vance.

"Minutes earlier, Vice President Vance and I signed a joint statement between the governments of Armenia and the United States concluding negotiations on the 123 agreements on cooperation in peaceful nuclear energy. This agreement will open a new chapter in the deepening Armenian-American energy cooperation and will promote Armenia's energy diversity," Pashinyan said.

The announcement was broadcast by local television channels.