Dutch speed skater Leerdam sets new Olympic record as she wins gold at 2026 Winter Games

MILAN, February 9. /TASS/. Dutch speed skater Jutta Leerdam won gold on Monday in the 1,000-meter event, setting a new Olympic record in the process.

The 27-year-old athlete from the Netherlands clocked the distance in 1 minute 12.31 seconds. Her compatriot Femke Kok (+0.28 seconds) won the silver and Miho Tgaki from Japan took bronze (+1.64 seconds).

Leerdam was the silver medalist at the 2020 Winter Games in Tokyo. She also holds numerous world and European titles.

The 2026 Winter Olympic Games are taking place in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, from February 6-22, 2026.