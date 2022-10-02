Novak considers possible repair of Nord Stream, with time and funds required

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. It is technically possible to repair Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines, though much time and funds will be needed, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said in an interview with the host of the "Moscow. Kremlin. Putin" show Pavel Zarubin.

"No such incidents have occurred yet. Obviously, technically it is possible to restore infrastructure, though it requires time and respective funds. I am confident such possibilities will be found," he said in the program aired on Sunday.

"As of today, we assume it is first of all necessary to find out who did it, and we are confident countries that previously expressed certain views are interested in it. Both the US, and Ukraine, and Poland said at some point that ‘this infrastructure will not work, and they would do everything for that," which is why it is surely necessary to find it out," Novak said.

Four Nord Stream gas pipeline leaks have been uncovered, with the most recent one being pinpointed by Sweden’s coast guard. Earlier, the Nord Stream AG company reported that three threads of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 offshore gas pipelines had suffered unprecedented damage on Monday. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that Moscow was "deeply concerned about the news" and did not rule out that the pipelines’ operation could have been disrupted by an act of sabotage. Swedish seismologists later reported that two explosions had been recorded along the Nord Stream pipelines on Monday. The Danish Energy Agency reported that a large amount of gas had spilled into the sea. Aircraft and ships are barred from approaching the site any closer than five nautical miles.