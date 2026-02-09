MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky insists on meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin to mislead Ukrainians, because there is no expediency in such a meeting, Alexey Chepa, first deputy chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, said in an interview with TASS.

"If this is a meeting to deceive the public, I don't see the expediency. The way Zelensky insists on meeting with Vladimir Vladimirovich is only to mislead the Ukrainian people," Chepa said.

He added that Russia has clearly shown on the American track that it is ready for contact and dialogue.

Zelensky has repeatedly insisted on a personal meeting with Vladimir Putin since the very beginning of the special military operation. The Russian leader met this desire and in September invited him to Moscow for consultations. On January 28, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov confirmed the invitation to Zelensky to come to Moscow if he wants a personal meeting with Putin. The diplomat said that Moscow is ready to provide Zelensky with security and the necessary working conditions. Ushakov also said that Moscow has never refused contacts between Putin and Zelensky, but these contacts must be prepared and result-oriented.

Nevertheless, as soon as Russia guaranteed Zelensky's safety and working conditions, he changed his rhetoric. He said he did not intend to go to Moscow, and suggested a meeting in Kiev, while making his statements as if it was Russia that was interested in such contacts. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that it was Zelensky who requested a meeting with Putin, and not the other way round.