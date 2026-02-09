US policy on Ukraine should not be limited to profit — presidential candidate

WASHINGTON, February 9. /TASS/. Washington's policy on resolving the Ukrainian crisis should not be limited to attempts to profit from short-sighted deals, independent presidential candidate Diane Sare.

"The United States cannot play any productive role unless our leaders reject the ‘might makes right’ or ‘peace through strength’ doctrine, which seems to be guiding our policies, both in the international arena and at home," she said, when asked about Washington's role in the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis. According to her, the United States "must understand Russia’s legitimate security concerns as well as consider the needs of Ukraine. Diplomacy should not be reduced to making financial profits in short-sighted ‘deals,’" says Sare, who put forward her candidacy as an independent candidate for the presidential election in 2028.

"[Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin has called for a new strategic architecture, and I believe this is long overdue. [Chinese] President Xi Jinping has called for a Global Governance Initiative, which is in keeping with this," the politician noted. In her opinion, Washington "should return" to the concept outlined in 1821 by the then Secretary of State John Quincy Adams (1767-1848), who urged "not to seek abroad for monsters to destroy."

"As we in the United States commemorate the 250th anniversary of our Declaration of Independence, this would be a good time to return to our founding principles of anti-imperialism. I think the world would be greatly relieved by this," the presidential candidate said.

For 32 years, Sare has been an associate of Lyndon LaRouche (1922-2019), an American economist and nonconformist politician, the author of a so-called theory of physical economics and an opponent of monetarist concepts. He positioned himself as a friend of Russia, considered it one of the key players on the world stage and argued that Russia, together with India, China, the United States and a number of other countries, could save the world from the largest crisis in history. LaRouche ran for president eight times. He first put forward his candidacy in 1976, after which he participated in all presidential campaigns until the re-election of George W. Bush in 2004.