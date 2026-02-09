Russia, Pakistan keep expanding cooperation spheres, says Russian ambassador

ISLAMABAD, February 9. /TASS/. Bilateral cooperation between Russia and Pakistan is on the steady rise and it embraces all traditional areas of interaction and new promising areas, Russian Ambassador to Pakistan Albert Khorev told TASS on Monday.

"We have witnessed a trend since the mid-2010s regarding the strengthening of Russian-Pakistani cooperation," the diplomat continued. "Its outreach kept expanding with each year, new promising areas of cooperation emerging."

"As of today, contacts in the field of regional security and the fight against international terrorism, as well as coordination of efforts on multilateral platforms, primarily in the United Nations and the SCO [the Shanghai Cooperation Organization], are the priorities," Khorev stated.

"I believe that in the near future we will be able to achieve progress in such areas as establishing cooperation in the fields of transportation, tourism and information as well as communication technologies," he continued.

Khorev outlined good prospects for the development of cooperation between the cities and regions of the two countries, with relevant interest already voiced by Moscow, the Russian Republic of Tatarstan, Russia’s Primorsky Region, as well as the Pakistani provinces of Punjab and Sindh.

Particular attention is paid to relations in the fields of education, science and culture, Khorev continued, adding that active work was underway to popularize the Russian language in Pakistan, including within the framework of the federal project "Russian Teacher Abroad."

The Russian ambassador pointed to the role of political dialogue in the expansion of bilateral cooperation.

"There must be a regular political dialogue in place, that is upheld both at the highest level and through the Foreign Ministries of the two countries in the formats of interdepartmental consultations and it will definitely play a major role in deepening the Russian-Pakistani cooperation," Khorev added.