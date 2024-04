WASHINGTON, April 29. /TASS/. The US authorities prolonged the authorization to make energy-related transactions with Russian banks, subjected to US sanctions, until November 1, 2024, says the US Department of the Treasury general license.

According to the document, the banks in question include the Central Bank of Russia, VTB, Alfa Bank, Sberbank, Vneshekonombank, Otkrytiye, Sovkombank, Rosbank, Zenit and Sankt-Peterburg, as well any organizations, owned by this banks by 50% or more.