Putin stresses importance of realistic approaches to national budgetary policy

MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. It is fundamentally important to keep completely realistic and balanced approaches towards the national budgetary policy, President Vladimir Putin said at the meeting on economic issues.

"I suggest continuing the discussion of budget plans today, and not merely for the coming three years but also, as agreed, for the long-term period until 2030," the head of state said when opening the meeting.

"I would like to remind that it is fundamentally important for us to maintain responsible, balanced and completely realistic approaches in the budgetary policy sphere, including planning of the main financial document of the country based on budgeting rules," the President stressed.

The forecast of the Russian socioeconomic development was discussed at the previous meeting, which is "the basis for preparing government programs and projects, for their financing and practical implementation," Putin added.