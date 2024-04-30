Russian air defense forces block Ukrainian attempt to use ATACMS on Crimea — politician

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. Ukraine’s armed forces made an attempt to attack Crimea using ATACMS missiles last night, Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the We Are Together with Russia movement, said.

"Last night, Russian authorities activated air defenses over Dzhankoy and Simferopol as Ukrainian militants conducted a missile strike at the Republic of Crimea," Rogov wrote on his Telegram channel. According to him, the Ukrainians used several ATACMS ballistic missiles in an attempt to attack civilians on the peninsula.

Earlier, adviser to the head of Crimea Oleg Kryuchkov called on Crimean citizens to refrain from making photos of air defenses being activated or posting relevant images on social media. Also, traffic was suspended on the Crimean Bridge during the night.