Russia, Africa united by common vision on global issues — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. Russia is building a long-term and mutually beneficial partnership with Africa, a continent that is indeed on the rise, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov, who also serves as special presidential envoy for the Middle East and Africa, said.

"It is rewarding that over recent years the interest in Africa at MGIMO University has been visibly growing. The fact that African students are seen more and more often on campus inspires optimism," Bogdanov said at the opening ceremony of the 3rd International youth forum "Russia — Africa: what is next?"

"Africa is the world’s storehouse where up to one-third of the globe's natural resources are concentrated," the senior diplomat said. "Today, the African continent is a dynamically developing part of the world with an enormous growth potential, attractive domestic market and expanding export prospects."

Bogdanov stated that over recent years, Africa "has been confidently bolstering its international clout, increasingly asserting itself as an influential player in global politics and one of the centers of the multipolar world order being shaped." "Considering all these factors, it is quite natural that our country attaches special significance to building a long-term and beneficial partnership with Africa, as we have much in common, from traditions of joint anti-colonial struggle to a similar vision of many key contemporary problems," he stressed.

Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO University) is the organizer of the 3rd International youth forum "Russia — Africa: what is next?" TASS is the forum’s information partner.