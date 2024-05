BERLIN, May 3. /TASS/. The fire raging at a Berlin-based plant of Diehl Group will not affect production of IRIS-T air defense systems, which are supplied to such countries as Ukraine, the Spiegel newspaper reported, citing sources in the industrial conglomerate.

Diehl Group said the Berlin plant was engaged in galvanization, or the application of protective coating to steel products, which were meant for the automotive industry.

"The defense unit has not been affected," a source told Spiegel.