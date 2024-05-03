NORAD tracks four Russian military planes off Alaska — statement

NEW YORK, May 3. /TASS/. The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) said it had detected and tracked four Russian military planes off Alaska.

"NORAD detected and tracked four Russian military aircraft operating in the Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) on May 2, 2024," the organization said.

The US military said the Russian planes "remained in international airspace and did not enter American or Canadian sovereign airspace."

"This Russian activity in the Alaska ADIZ occurs regularly and is not seen as a threat," the statement says.

The United States and Canada signed a treaty to establish NORAD on May 12, 1958. Its primary objective is to ensure early warning about ballistic missile launches and safeguard the two countries from planes and cruise missiles that enter the two states’ airspace.