US official supports continued cooperation between Russia, US on space

NEW YORK, May 4. /TASS/. It is important for the US and Russia to continue cooperation on space, US Assistant Secretary of State for Arms Control, Verification, and Compliance Mallory Stewart said.

"I think it’s important that we continue as much cooperation as possible," she said replying to a question on the matter.

At the end of April, at the UN Security Council, Russia vetoed a UN resolution sponsored by the United States and Japan calling on all nations to prevent the deployment of nukes and other weapons of mass destruction in outer space.

Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya dismissed claims that Russia was promoting an arms race in outer space and failing to adhere to relevant commitments under international treaties as "absolutely absurd." Russia and China presented an amendment to the resolution draft on preventing the deployment of all types of weapons in space but it was rejected by the Security Council.