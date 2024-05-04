Two people wounded in Ukrainian shelling attack on Donetsk

DONETSK, May 4. /TASS/. Two people have been wounded in west Donetsk in a Ukrainian shelling attack, Donetsk Mayor Alexey Kulemzin said.

"As a result of a barbarous nighttime attack on our Petrovsky District by Ukrainian Nazis, one of the enemy shells hit the roof of an apartment building on Arkhitektorov Street. A married couple was injured, a man born in 1975 and a woman born in 1977," he said in a statement on his Telegram channel.

The region’s emergency services told TASS that those injured had been hospitalized.