Coexistence of Palestine, Israel possible if Israel’s security guaranteed — Blinken

WASHINGTON, May 4. /TASS/. The United States considers it possible for Palestine and Israel to coexist under condition of guarantees of security for the Jewish state, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, speaking at the McCain Institute Sedona Forum.

According to the Secretary of State, a two-state solution is achievable, but the Palestinian issue must be resolved for that. He considers it possible for the state of Palestine to coexist, if binding guarantees of security for Israel are provided.

He underscored that Washington is fully committed to ensuring the security of Israel, and stated his certainty that there is a way to achieve the statehood of Palestine in a way that will demonstrate that this state of Palestine is no cause for concern for Israel.