Zelensky’s legitimacy to be soon called in question — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s legitimacy after the expiration of his office term amid the lack of regular election will soon be called in question even in Ukraine, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

"I think that Zelensky’s future is sealed and very soon many, including in Ukraine, will call in question his legitimacy," he said in an interview with the Moscow.Kremlin.Putin program.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, it will be done from the legal point of view in any case. "He will have to provide explanations somehow," he said. "But what is most important for us is that we must continue our special military operation. We must ensure our security. And we must implement the tasks of the special military operation."

Under Ukraine’s constitution, presidential election was to be held in March but incumbent President Vladimir Zelensky demanded that the topic of the election be dropped until hostilities are over.

Ukraine’s Supreme Court opened a case on a motion demanding that the Verkhovna Rada (parliament) call presidential election since Zelensky’s office term expires on May 20. According to the Ukrainian mass media, the motion was initiated by a Chernigov resident who demanded that the Court oblige parliament appoint presidential election. The Rada has 15 days to explain its decision not to call the election.