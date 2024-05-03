Half of Avdeyevka’s territory cleared of explosives — newspaper

MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. Military engineers of Russia’s Central Military District have cleared of explosives nearly half of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) town of Avdeyevka, the Izvestia daily reported citing the commander of a bomb squad.

"Nearly half of Avdeyevka’s entire territory has been cleared of explosive hazards. We are focusing on residential areas at this point, helping the people feel safer and live without fear. We begin by talking to civilians and asking whether they came across anything unexploded," said the commander, identified by only his call sign Panda. "They show us locations where something suspicious was found, and we take measures."

Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu told Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 17 that the Russian army had taken control of Avdeyevka.