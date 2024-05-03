Russia, Africa set to develop defense cooperation further — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. Moscow and African countries are seeking to develop defense cooperation, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, commenting on Pentagon reports about Russian troops operating at the same military base in Niger as US troops.

"We have been developing our relations with various African nations across the board, including in the military sphere. They are interested in this and we, too, are interested in this. And we will continue to develop our relationship with African countries," the Russian presidential spokesman emphasized.

Earlier, Reuters reported, citing a senior US defense official, that Russian troops had allegedly entered an air base in Niger that is hosting US troops. Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin confirmed this report as he played down any chance that the Russian military might have access to US equipment in the West African nation.