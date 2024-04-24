Russian children’s commissioner holds first face-to-face talks with Ukrainian counterparts

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children’s Rights Maria Lvova-Belova has held first face-to-face talks with Ukrainian counterparts concerning the return of children, which is mediated by Qatar, she told journalists.

"During today’s meeting, we discussed the up-to-date lists on which we are working. They include 29 children living in Russia, and we are working so that they can reunite with their relatives in Ukraine. In addition, I asked to help return to Russia 19 children who are in Ukraine or ended up in the EU for various reasons," said Lvova-Belova, as quoted by her press service.

The commissioner for children’s rights thanked Qatar for setting up a venue for dialogue between Russia and Ukraine regarding children’s interests.

"For the first time we met face-to-face with the Ukrainian side with the mediation of Qatar," she added.