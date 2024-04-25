West views Europe as potential theater of military operations — Lukashenko

MINSK, April 25. /TASS/. The West views the European region as a potential theater of military operations, with Russia and Belarus as the enemies, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday.

"The number of operational and combat training activities in Poland and the Baltic states increases every year," BelTA news agency quoted Lukashenko as speaking at the Belarusian People’s Congress.

"At the same time, military units of the Armed Forces of the United States and other Western countries also take part in most of these exercises," the Belarusian president continued.

NATO's Steadfast Defender 2024 exercise is being held in Europe from February to May. Thirty-two member states of NATO are taking part in the drills.

"The goals of the ongoing activities and the nature of the tasks, planned for drilling through the end of May, indicate that the West considers the Eastern European region as a potential arena of hostilities. Russia and Belarus have been identified as the enemy," he added.

Lukashenko also said that Belarus had no plans of resorting to mobilization despite the recently growing aggressive rhetoric on behalf of Western neighbors.

"We need to live in peace, we do not want to fight against anyone, and I am confident that we will be not doing it," he stated.