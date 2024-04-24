Russian court arrests in absentia four foreign agents charged with terrorism

SYKTYVKAR, April 24. /TASS/. The city court in Syktyvkar, the largest city in Russia’s northwestern region of Komi, has arrested in absentia world chess champion Garry Kasparov, former State Duma member Gennady Gudkov, co-founder of the Free Russia Forum (designated as an undesirable organization in Russia) Ivan Tyutrin and former environmental activist Yevgenia Chirikova, who are recognized as foreign agents in Russia.

They are charged with setting up a terrorist society, the court’s press service said.

"The court has selected a measure of restraint for Garry Kasparov, Gennady Gudkov, Yevgenia Chirikova and Ivan Tyutrin, charged with establishing and heading a terrorist society, funding terrorist activity and justifying it publicly. The court granted the investigative bodies’ motions to remand Kasparov, Gudkov, Chirikova and Tyutrin in custody as a measure of restraint," the court said.