Unemployment rate in Russia remains less than 3% — Putin

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. The unemployment rate in Russia is staying at a level less than 3%, President Vladimir Putin said at the congress of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs.

"Good and strong dynamics was achieved overall, which is visible from the labor market condition. The unemployment rate in Russia is record low at present - less than three percent. It is of particular importance that we reduced its so-called structural component, that is, the youth unemployment declined significantly," the head of state said.

The unemployment rate also went down in regions and settlements where it was historically high, he stressed.