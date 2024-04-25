Azerbaijan, Armenia have installed 20 border markers so far

BAKU, April 25. /TASS/. Azerbaijan and Armenia have set up 20 border markers so far as they are working to define their shared frontier, the office of Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev said.

"Based on geodetic measurements, 20 border markers have been installed as of April 25, 2024 as part of the work to determine the exact coordinates of the border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia," said the office of the official, who heads the Azerbaijani commission on the delimitation of the border with Armenia.

Expert groups from the two countries continue their work.

On April 8, the office of the Azerbaijani deputy prime minister said the Azerbaijani and Armenian commissions on border delimitation tentatively agreed on certain border sections between four settlements: Baganis (Armenia) - Baganis Ayrym (Azerbaijan), Voskepar (Armenia) - Ashagi Askipara (Azerbaijan), Kirants (Armenia) - Kheyrymli (Azerbaijan) and Berkaber (Armenia) - Gizilgajili (Azerbaijan) in order to bring the borderline to a condition that will be founded in law as it existed between the former Soviet republics at the time when the Soviet Union collapsed.

The office also noted that the description of these segments of the border will be drawn up so that it takes into account the exact coordinates based on geodetic measurements on the ground, and will be committed to a formal record. The record will need to be approved and signed by the sides by May 15.

The first border marker on the Azerbaijani-Armenian frontier was installed on April 23.