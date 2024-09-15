Kazakhstan still ready to act as intermediary in Russia-Ukraine talks — MFA

ASTANA, September 15. /TASS/. Kazakhstan’s authorities still express readiness to act as an intermediary and provide a platform for talks between Russia and Ukraine, Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister Roman Vasilenko said in an interview with the German Deutsche Welle (DW) media corporation (recognized as a foreign agent mass media in Russia).

"Kazakhstan initially offered its services as a possible intermediary or a place for holding talks between two opposing sides. This position has not changed," he said when asked about Kazakhstan’s position on the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Kazakhstan considers it necessary to observe the principles of the UN Charter on countries’ territorial integrity, the official noted. "In this situation Kazakhstan takes an attitude of restrained neutrality. Sticking to this position, we still expect that our good services, our help will be needed both by one and the other side. We have maintained relations both with Russia and Ukraine for all those years. We expect that our services will be needed at some point, which is why we take this restrained attitude," he explained.

Both sides should express the wish for holding talks, Vasilenko added. "As soon as this wish is present we will be ready," he stressed.