Israel strikes Hezbollah launchers in southern Lebanon

TEL AVIV, September 15. /TASS/. Israel has hit several Hezbollah missile launchers in southern Lebanon, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

"A short while ago, the IAF (Israeli Air Force - TASS) struck a number of launchers, including a loaded and ready-to-use launcher belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization, in the area of Rachaya Al Foukhar in southern Lebanon," it said. "Following the strike, secondary explosions were identified, indicating the presence of rockets loaded inside the launchers."

Apart from that, Israeli artillery shelled a number of areas in southern Lebanon, it added.