MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. A wildfire is raging on an area of 23 hectares in Crimea, the Russian emergencies ministry said.

"The Russian emergencies ministry is enhancing its forces to put out a wildfire in Crimea raging in an area of 23 hectares," the ministry said, adding that more than 160 rescuers and 42 firefighting vehicles, including a Mi-8 helicopter are taking part in the firefighting operation.