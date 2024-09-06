Belarus won’t be drawn into military confrontation with Ukraine, Russian senator believes

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. Ukrainian and Western provocateurs will not succeed in drawing Belarus into a direct military confrontation with Ukraine, Konstantin Kosachev, Federation Council (upper house of the Russian parliament) Deputy Speaker, told reporters.

"We sincerely hope that Ukrainian provocateurs and the Western provocateurs behind them will not succeed in drawing Belarus into a direct military confrontation with Ukraine. In any case, this certainly does not correspond to our understanding, our vision of the situation," Kosachev said.

According to the senator, Russian-Belarusian cooperation is the most important element for preventing "this situation from developing in some unpredictable and uncontrollable direction."

"The very fact that we have the same attitude to what is happening, the same reaction to what is happening is the most important element for moving forward and ultimately resolving the conflict, which might not have started if 30-35 years ago Ukraine had followed the path that Belarus followed in its relations with Russia," the politician concluded.

Earlier the Belarusian Ministry of Emergency Situations reported that a building caught fire in the city of Gomel (the Gomel region borders Ukraine) due to the crash of a downed drone. According to the ministry, the fire was extinguished, no one was hurt.