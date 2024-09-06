Top Hungarian diplomat condemns idea of using Western weapons deep inside Russia

BUDAPEST, September 6. /TASS/. Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has condemned the idea of Ukraine using Western weapons deep inside Russia, Hungary’s State Secretary for International Communication and Relations Zoltan Kovacs said.

"On Ukraine, Minister Szijjarto condemned the idea of using Western-supplied weapons for strikes deep into Russian territory, calling it a dangerous escalation," he wrote on his X account.

"He (Szijjarto - TASS) reiterated Hungary’s commitment to diplomacy over arms, emphasizing that Hungary remains the only EU and NATO member that has not and will not supply weapons to Ukraine. 'More weapons means a longer war, more deaths and greater destruction,' he said," Kovacs added.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in late August that Washington was looking at allowing Kiev to use Western weapons to strike deep inside Russia.