Russia's hydro potential allows to build 250 GW of hydroelectric power stations — minister

VLADIVOSTOK, September. /TASS/. Russia has a huge hydroelectric potential, which allows for the construction of a 250 GW hydroelectric power plant, Russian Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilev said in an interview with Rossiya 24 TV channel at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF - 2024).

"Our country has an enormous hydro potential - we can build hydroelectric power stations for around 250 GW. Today we have built just over 50 GW," he said.

The minister emphasized that Russia will use this potential in stages.

