Trzaskowski, Nawrocki to vie for Polish presidential office in second round of voting

MOSCOW, May 18. /TASS/. Neither of the candidates for Polish president has managed to garner more than 50% of votes to win the first round of voting, according to exit polls conducted by the Ipsos pollster.

According to the exit poll results, Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski from ruling party Civic Coalition (KO), who is winning 30.8% of votes, and Karol Nawrocki from opposition political party Law and Justice (PiS), with 29.1%, will face each other in the second round of voting on June 1.

The two are followed by Slawomir Mentzen, a candidate from the far-right Confederation alliance, with 15.4% of votes. Next are Grzegorz Braun, who is known for his ultra-right position (6.2%), Adrian Zandberg, leader of the left-wing Razem (Together) party (5.2%), Szymon Holownia, speaker of the Sejm, or Poland’s lower house of parliament (4.8%), and Magdalena Biejat of The Left party (4.1%). Other candidates scored from 1.3% to 0.1%.

Poling stations closed at 9:00 p.m. local time (7:00 p.m. GMT). Thirteen candidates were vying for the presidential office. The final voting results are expected to be announce either late on May 19 or early on May 20.